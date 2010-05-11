MAP OF THE DAY: How The Gulf Oil Slick Looks On Top Of Your City

Gus Lubin
gulf oil spill overlay

For those who forget how big 2,500 square miles is, Paul Rademacher made an awesome app that lets overlays the Deepwater oil spill on top of the city of your choice (credit to James Fallows at The Atlantic for finding this gem).

The images are pretty incredible, especially if you consider that 2,500 square miles is a conservative estimate for the oil slick. Recent estimates suggest the mileage could be twice as big.

If BP keeps failing to stop the leak, it’s going to get bigger.

San Francisco

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Houston

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Jamaica

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Haiti

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Panama Canal

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Boston

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

NYC

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Hawaii

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Northern Ireland

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Lake Superior

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Athens

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Luxembourg

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

UAE

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Israel

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Tokyo

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Iceland

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

South Korea

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Singapore

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

Florida Keys (wait a few weeks...)

Source: Google Maps via Paul Rademacher

