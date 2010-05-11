MAP OF THE DAY: How The Gulf Oil Slick Looks On Top Of Your City

For those who forget how big 2,500 square miles is, Paul Rademacher made an awesome app that lets overlays the Deepwater oil spill on top of the city of your choice (credit to James Fallows at The Atlantic for finding this gem).



The images are pretty incredible, especially if you consider that 2,500 square miles is a conservative estimate for the oil slick. Recent estimates suggest the mileage could be twice as big.

If BP keeps failing to stop the leak, it’s going to get bigger.

