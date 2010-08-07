MAP OF THE DAY: No End In Sight For Market-Shaking Russian Wildfires

Russia’s worst heatwave and drought in memory has devastated agriculture, causing that a wheat export ban that spiked the commodity market. And it’s not going anywhere. Meteorologists say the temperature won’t drop below 97° Fahrenheit for at least a week.



Meanwhile those wildfires are spreading madly, approaching Chernobyl nuclear waste and Moscow. Here’s a look at western Russia from FIRMS (via Zerohedge):

