MAP OF THE DAY: Check Out The Insane Size Of The Smoke Clouds In Russia

Russia is experiencing a series of forest fires as a result of the country’s drought and high temperature conditions. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has been called in to lead the effort to stop the fires.



That’s impacting the price of wheat, as Russia, and other countries in the region, are some of the world’s biggest producers.

Check out this amazing photo-map from Nasa, detailing the scope of the fires in Siberia. The red dots are where the fires are, and you can see the smoke billowing into the larger clouds. To the east is the Bering Sea.

Here are some photos of the fires raging in Russia >

From Nasa:

