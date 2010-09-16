MAP OF THE DAY: Russia And Norway Make Land Grab At Arctic Ocean

Gus Lubin

After 40 years of negotiations, Russia and Norway have divvied up portions of the Arctic Ocean and Barents Sea.

The area was previously a grey zone (Gråsonén), where drilling and commodities mining was minimal.

Now they’ve cleared the way for a resource push.

Environmentalist groups are already complaining about the dangers of arctic drilling. An arctic push would also concern countries like America and Canada, which claim ownership or neutrality for polar areas.

motdrussia

