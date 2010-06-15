MAP OF THE DAY: Look Where The Hotel Industry Has Been Devastated This Year

Right now, Gulf coast residents are concerned about the impact of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on their region’s economy. Tourism plays a massive part in that, and it’s already under threat, according to this map detailing hotel RevPar, or revenue per available room.



The Gulf of Mexico, specifically Louisiana and Mississippi, have seen a serious hotel room rate drop from 2009 to 2010 thus far.

From STR Analytics via Paul Kedrosky:

