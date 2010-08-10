MAP OF THE DAY: Look Where American Salaries Are Rising And Falling

Per capita income for the U.S. for 2009 has shown sharp falls and steep climbs, but certain areas of the U.S. are experiencing the extremes more than others.



Metropolitan areas declined, on the large, with 223 declining and 134 increasing, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

America looks a patchwork rather than obvious blocks of wins and losses, with Florida a notable negative exception. The New York area was also hit hard, 2008 to 2009. Winners could be found in the Washington, D.C. area.

The lowest quintile (gold) marks the steepest declines, while the highest quintile (dark blue) marks those areas gaining.

From the Bureau of Economic Analysis:

