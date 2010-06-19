MAP OF THE DAY: Over A Million Barrels Of Oil Dropped On Top Of Your Home City

59 days after the Deepwater Horizon explosion, nearly 1.4 million barrels of oil have spread across the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in three states.



If you’re having a little trouble picturing how much oil that is, try moving the oil slick around at ifitwasmyhome.com. The website uses the latest NOAA projection, with confirmed oil in dark grey and possible oil in light grey.

