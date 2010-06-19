MAP OF THE DAY: Over A Million Barrels Of Oil Dropped On Top Of Your Home City

Gus Lubin
motdoil

59 days after the Deepwater Horizon explosion, nearly 1.4 million barrels of oil have spread across the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in three states.

If you’re having a little trouble picturing how much oil that is, try moving the oil slick around at ifitwasmyhome.com. The website uses the latest NOAA projection, with confirmed oil in dark grey and possible oil in light grey.

New York

San Francisco

Oklahoma City

London

Greece

Kuwait

Israel

Salt Lake

Hong Kong

Alaska

Hawaii

Germany

Moscow

Ireland

Iceland

Capetown

The Gulf

