MAP OF THE DAY: How The Oil Slick Is Going To Plaster The East Coast

Oceanographers at University of South Florida College are frantically preparing models to forecast the oil slick.



This video (via The Map Scroll) shows how ocean currents will move the oil slick. Basically one part is moving east along the coast and into the backside of Florida. But another part is moving south toward currents that will push it around Florida and up the east coast. Just imagine what this map will look like after months of leaking.

The narrator warns (3:22): “I hope people on the East Coast are getting prepared for this and in Florida, because it looks like it’s going to come your way. It is not just a Gulf Coast deal.”



