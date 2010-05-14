MAP OF THE DAY: Here's How To Know Where The Oil Slick Is Headed Next

The oil slick continues to haunt the Gulf of Mexico as oil flows from the underground leak. Where the oil is moving is barely mentioned, as most think it is just a stagnant problem lingering in the Gulf.



But it isn’t.

This oil slick could go mobile, and if it flows with the currents, could wrap around Florida and continue up the Gulf Stream to the Atlantic coast.

The big splotch in the red is the oil, the arrows the current flow, and the white the U.S. coast. The oil drifts with the current, and so if it was to move closer to the loop current it could, theoretically, be brought around Florida and Cuba.

Follow ROFFS for updates on the flow:

See the 8 ways the Gulf of Mexico could feel the pain of this oil leak for decades >

