MAP OF THE DAY: Why Unemployment May Not Be As Deadly To Obama's Campaign As Everyone Thinks

President Obama may not have much to worry about in terms of the 2012 election, if this new chart from Hamilton Place Strategies (via Politico) is correct.



While the country’s unemployment rate was 9.1% last month, the numbers broken down state by state tells a different story, according to The Washington Post. Unemployment is higher than the national average in only four key 2012 swing states: Florida, Nevada, Michigan and North Carolina. Together, they make up 66 electoral votes.

Even if Obama dropped those four states, he could still win the election if he just holds on to all the others.

Here’s the map, created by Matt McDonald at Hamilton Place Strategies, via Politico (click through for a higher quality version):

Photo: Hamilton Place Strategies

