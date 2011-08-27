MAP OF THE DAY: New York City Hurricane Evacuation Zones

Mayor Bloomberg just ordered a mandatory evacuation of all low-lying areas of New York City in “Zone A” (see map below). Residents must leave by 5 p.m. tomorrow.



Major affected neighborhoods include:

Manhattan’s Battery Park City

Coney Island and other Brooklyn beach communities

The Rockaways in Queens

Shore areas of Staten Island

New York City police will be driving down the streets with loudspeakers enforcing the evacuation mandate.

Evacuees are encouraged to seek shelter with friends or family or outside evacuation zones when possible. For those who have no alternative shelter, the City has identified hurricane shelters throughout the five boroughs. Evacuation centres are indicated by a red dot on the map.

To find out the location of your nearest evacuation centre, use New York City’s Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder or look at the chart below. This information is also available by dialling 311 in New York City or (212) 639-9675 outside the city.

Look at the map below to see if you live in an affected zone. Here is a link to the PDF: NYC Hurricane Map. Zone A areas are highlighted in orange.



Residents in Zone A face the highest risk of flooding from a hurricane’s storm surge. Zone A includes all low-lying coastal areas and other areas that could experience storm surge in ANY hurricane that makes landfall close to New York City.

Residents in Zone B may experience storm surge flooding from a MODERATE (Category 2 or higher) hurricane.

Residents in Zone C may experience storm surge flooding from a MAJOR hurricane (Category 3 & 4) making landfall just south of New York City. A major hurricane is unlikely in New York City, but not impossible.

