MAP OF THE DAY: Moscow Still At The centre Of A Firestorm

Right now, the Russian capital of Moscow remains under siege by wildfires that surround its perimeter. The smoke is pouring into the capital, taking lives and the economy with it.



The situation is improving, however, according to Ria Novosti. The amount of fires in the country has reduced from 582 on August 10, to 494 today.

Maybe it has something to do with Prime Minister Putin’s assault on the flames?

From Wunderground.com (that’s Moscow marked out with the red pointer and all the little flames are fires):

