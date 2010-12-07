MAP OF THE DAY: Maybe The Idea Of A Mitteleuropa Eurozone Makes Some Sense

Right now, eurozone officials are trying to work out a compromise agreement that would either expand the size of the region’s bailout fund, or create a new euro bond facility.



Germany is the dissenting party, unwilling to expand the fund and have its citizens pay more for fringe state bailouts.

But what if the eurozone didn’t have a fringe?

The Economist has a handy set of maps and charts outlining the eurozone’s, and European Union’s, vital statistics. One map stood out to us.

From The Economist:

Photo: The Economist

This looked an awful lot like another map, one of Mitteleuropa. Mitteleuropa is the often used description of central Europe in the German language, and was linked with expansion plans for the German Empire, prior to and during World War I.

While there isn’t direct overlap, it appears most of the countries with the lowest deficit to GDP ratios lie within the Mitteleuropa region.

And even if big names, like Poland, don’t quite fit in, they do in some way. Poland had positive growth in 2009, and continues to grow in 2010.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.