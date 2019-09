We’re still convinced that the obsession over bird and fish deaths is more of a media thing that anything else, but… if it really is the prophecy of Hosea 4:3, then you might want to watch this Google Map of mass animal and bird deaths around the world.



Click here to see the full interactive map. (Viz Lizzie O’Leary and Garance Frank-Ruta)

