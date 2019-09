Apologies for the blurriness of the map — it came from Bofa/ML like this — but it shows the location of Libya’s oil infrastructure, a series of refineries and pipelines that are increasingly getting damaged.



Ras Lanuf, the location of key fighting today, is right on the water in that big cluster in the middle.

Photo: BofA/Merrill Lynch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.