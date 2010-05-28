MAP OF THE DAY: Is Katla Ready To Erupt And Bring Europe To Its Knees Again?

A report from University College London is pointing towards a near term eruption of Iceland’s giant volcano, Katla, according to MSNBC.com (heard through Zero Hedge).



The President of Iceland has also cautioned against an imminent eruption saying that Europe, its governments, and its airline industry needs to prepare.

Katla happens to be one of the largest, southernmost volcanoes in Iceland, potentially causing an even graver threat to Europe than Eyjafjallajökull.

Map from Arctic Portal:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.