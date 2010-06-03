MAP OF THE DAY: Here Are The Alliances At Stake In The Israeli Flotilla Crisis

The Israeli flotilla crisis may be heating up again, with Turkey considering legal action against Israel for their attack on the alleged aid flotilla.



Egypt has also opened its border with Gaza, a decision sure to upset Israeli leaders as goods, harmful or otherwise, may now pass over the border.

These three states are key to U.S. policy in the Middle East, with Turkey being a NATO member, and Israel and Egypt both being part of the Mediterranean dialogue. While NATO may help to resolve the crisis, it may also see countries leave if this crisis continues to escalate. That could change the balance of power in the Middle East.

NATO members in blue, Partnership for Peace in green, and Mediterranean Dialogue in brown:

