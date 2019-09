The National Hurricane centre has upgraded Danielle to hurricane status and it’s now lurking in the Atlantic, waiting to strike.



Right now, according to the National Hurricane centre, it doesn’t look destined for East Coast landfall. Though if you’re holidaying in Bermuda, you may have some more imminent concerns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.