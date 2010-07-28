MAP OF THE DAY: Here Are The Iranian Airports That Will Be Busy This Weekend

Iran’s air force plans to hold a week of massive drills starting Saturday, July 31, according Ria Novosti. The drills will involve the flight of 43 different planes and UAVs.



This comes on the heels of disturbing remarks from the country’s president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, about new sanctions just applied by the U.S. and EU.

Check out where the airbases of the Iranian Air Force are located, according to Scramble.NL (via Iran Politics Club).

Now see the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

