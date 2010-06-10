MAP OF THE DAY: The Iranian Nuclear Sites That Will Never Get Shut Down

The United Nations just passed new sanctions against Iran for its illegal nuclear weapons program. The sanctions target the country’s shipping industry as well as the Revolutionary Guard.



Sanctions are unlikely to stop Iran’s advancing nuclear program, but may put pressure on the country to come clean about exactly what it is doing.

Iran has nuclear sites spread out across the country, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

From Nuclear Threat Initiative:

