What, you thought your Hurricane worried were over when Hurricane Earl turned out to be a flop?



Sorry, you have to keep paying attention to Hurricane Igor. According to the National Hurricane centre, it has the opportunity to be the first Category 5 hurricane of the season.

Here’s its path right now.

