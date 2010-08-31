MAP OF THE DAY: Hurricane Earl Blazes Toward New York City

The East Coast is about to get a taste of this year’s active hurricane season.



Hurricane Earl is located 1,450 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras and moving northwest fast. It is projected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm by tomorrow afternoon, with winds up to 145 miles per hour.

With a western movement, the storm will hit New York on Friday morning. At the very least, it will bring rain and heavy waves.

