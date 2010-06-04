MAP OF THE DAY: The Most Frightening Oil Projection Yet

An incredible simulation from the National centre for Atmospheric Research shows the oil slick getting caught in a loop current and wrapping around Florida and moving on to create a death cloud in the Atlantic.
What’s really scary is how oil spread accelerates when it rounds the corner — some time around Independence Day.
If the oil keeps leaking until August or even Christmas, these flow patterns could describe a massive quantity of oil.
