MAP OF THE DAY: How NYC's Budget Cuts Will Ravage The City's Subway System

New York’s Metro Transit Authority signed a package last Wednesday to make $400 million in service cuts. These include reduction to bus and subway service, as well as elimination of programs like student Metrocards.



The map on right shows how the MTA plans to extend the M line and eliminate the V.

Unfortunately, this is just the start of transportation cuts, as the budget deficit continues to grow. An additional shortfall of $378 million has developed since the MTA made the current budget cut.

