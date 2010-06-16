MAP OF THE DAY: How NYC's Budget Cuts Will Ravage The City's Subway System

Gus Lubin
mtacuts

New York’s Metro Transit Authority signed a package last Wednesday to make $400 million in service cuts. These include reduction to bus and subway service, as well as elimination of programs like student Metrocards.

The map on right shows how the MTA plans to extend the M line and eliminate the V.

Unfortunately, this is just the start of transportation cuts, as the budget deficit continues to grow. An additional shortfall of $378 million has developed since the MTA made the current budget cut.

Reduced service on the G line -- Saving $1.5 million per year

Eliminating the W -- saving $3.4 million per year

Eliminating the V, while extending the M -- saving $4 million per year

Eliminate Staten Island Railway (SIR) Baseball Special -- saving $30,000 per year

Discontinue X25 Express Bus -- saving $100,000 per year

Discontinue X32 Express Bus -- saving $300,000 per year

Discontinue X20 Express Bus -- saving $300,000

Discontinue X18 Express Bus -- saving $500,000 per year

Discontinue X16 Express Bus -- saving $600,000 per year

Discontinue X29 Express Bus -- saving $900,000 per year

Discontinue X51 Express Bus -- saving $800,000 per year

And dozens more

