MAP OF THE DAY: How North Korean Artillery Could Level Seoul In Two Hours

North Korea is known to have the world’s largest artillery force.



South Korea’s capital city is only 35 miles from the border.

Although the range of Kim Jong-il’s arsenal is fodder for debate, it’s certain the rogue dictator could hit Seoul with many shells in a matter of hours. He did take a few potshots last January. This threat is a key reason North Korea can bully its neighbour and stand up to US intervention.

Our Map Of The Day shows artillery range projections by an amateur researcher at MilitaryPhotos.net.

