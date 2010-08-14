MAP OF THE DAY: Historian Claims Indisputable Proof Of Korean Claim To Disputed Islands

Photo: Chosun Ilbo

A Korean historian discovered in a Norfolk, Va. library what he calls proof of South Korea’s claim to the Dokto islets, according to Chosun Ilbo. The islets have long been a source of tension between the two nations.Prof. Jung Byung-joon found a map drafted by the US State Department and sent to Gen. Douglas MacArthur as part of a WW2 peace treaty. Along with the map, text reads: Japan hereby renounces in favour of the Korean people all rights and titles to the Korea… and offshore Korean islands, including Quelpart [Jeju Island], the Nan How group which forms Port Hamilton [Geomun Island], Dagelet Island [Ulleung Island], Liancourt Rocks [Dokdo Islets], and all other islands and islets to which Japan has acquired title.



Not sure how Japan will debate that one. As WW2 victor, America did have authority to divide the territories.

Now check out dramatic pictures of the US-Korea war drills that could set off nuclear war –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.