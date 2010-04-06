Map Of The Day: Why Afghanistan Is Crucial To Our China Strategy

Hamid Karzai’s statement that he may switch sides and back the Taliban in the war in Afghanistan has rattled the nerves of the U.S. foreign policy makes from Washington D.C. to Kabul. And while the cost of war has been high thus far, some consider the U.S. position in Afghanistan vital to America’s China strategy.



In order to fence in China’s influence, Afghanistan could be seen as a vital bulwark between a China-Iranian pipeline alliance.

From Heartland: Eurasian Review of Geopolitics

