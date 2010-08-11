MAP OF THE DAY: Here's Where A U.S. Warship Is Teasing China Into A Rage

Right now, the U.S. Navy has stationed the USS John S. McCain in Danang, Vietnam, provocatively close to China, in commemoration of the countries’ 15 years of normalized relations.



China is not pleased about recent moves and remarks by the U.S., and says it would consider an economic response to a future planned U.S. Navy move into the Yellow Sea between itself and Korea, according to Bloomberg.

