Map Of The Day: Enjoy Your Victory GOP, They're Only Going To Get Harder

Last night was a big win for the Republicans, as they took the House of Representatives and made large gains in the Senate.



But there is a demographic tide ready to crush that move, if voter trends continue.

According to the census, the Hispanic population is set to rise from 11.3% of Americans in 2000, to 22.5% in 2050:

(Green 1990, blue 2000, pink 2025, orange 2050).

Photo: Census

Hispanics voted for Democrats and Obama in 2008, and followed through on their support last night, propping up Senator Harry Reid’s campaign. If they’re already spinning races to the Democrats now, what happens when the population grows rapidly over the next few years? And will Republicans adjust policy to appeal to the demographic shift?

From the 2000 Census:

Photo: Census Scope

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.