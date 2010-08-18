MAP OF THE DAY: Here's How Far The City Of Honolulu Is Shipping Its Trash

Note August 18: The trash is actually being shipped by the Honolulu City government, not by the U.S. Federal government. The dispute over where the trash is being shipped is, however, with the U.S. Federal government. The following has been edited to reflect that fact.



The city of Honolulu is set to ship trash to the border of Washington and Oregon along the Colombia River, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports that the landfill the trash is being shipped to is on lands occupied by the Confederated Tribes of the Yakama Nation who have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture to stop the shipment to what they feel, according to a 1885 treaty, is their land.

The idea that the government would have to pay to ship waste 2,600 miles might be the most shocking part of this story. Here’s a look at how far that distance actually is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.