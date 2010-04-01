Map Of The Day: The One Off Shore Drilling Spot That Was Too Hot For Obama To Touch

President Obama announced today the government’s intention to allow oil exploration off the coast of Virginia, in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and off the coast of Alaska.



But the President said Bristol Bay, an area off the coast of Alaska vital for the commercial fishing industry, would not be opened to exploration.

According to Shell’s survey of the area, which it calls the North Aleutian area, “0.394 billion barrels of oil and 5 trillion cubic feet of gas,” could be produced in the area from 2021 to 2044.

This area is home to a smaller amount of reserves than the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, but further exploration could prove that data false.

From biologicaldiversity.com:

