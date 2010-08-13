MAP OF THE DAY: Here's The China Funded South Asian Seaport Scaring India

China is currently funding a major new seaport facility in Sri Lanka that is unnerving the region’s other big power, India, according to The Asia Times.



But the Hambantota facility is so much more than a seaport. From the Asia Times:

On completion, the Hambantota Development Zone will include a liquefied natural gas refinery, aviation fuel storage facilities, three separate docks that will give the port transshipment capacity, dry docks for ship repair and construction, and bunkering and refueling facilities.

The bill is set to be somewhere close to $1.5 billion, with China paying for most of it.

India is concerned that the Hambantota port could eventually become a Chinese naval base.

Here’s a close up of the port, followed by it’s strategic location in the region:

And the regional picture:

