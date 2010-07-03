MAP OF THE DAY: Gulf Coast Beaches You Shouldn't Visit This Weekend

The best map we’ve seen of the oil landfall comes from Times-Picayune.



But we can simplify it for you: Every beach in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and most of the Florida Panhandle has been contaminated by heavy crude, tar balls, or at least an oily sheen.

See a larger map at NOLA.com –>

Photo: NOLA.com

Don’t miss: Photos Of Surfers And Other Ballsy Tourists On Oil Contaminated Beaches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.