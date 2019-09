Right now, visitors to the Gulf of Mexico are being exposed to a variety of oil related problems as they head to the region’s beaches.



The Deepwater Horizon Response team has detailed those beaches impacted by the spill.

Click here for a larger version >

From Deepwater Horizon Response:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.