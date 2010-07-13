MAP OF THE DAY: Global Warming Study Shows Expanding American Deserts

Global warming scientists hit a rough patch this winter over private emails. But they’re back with an apocalyptic vision of your future.



Stanford’s Noah Diffenbaugh and Moetasim Ashfaq predict routine heat waves by 2039, which may damage agriculture and health.

Says Diffenbaugh: “In the next 30 years, we could see an increase in heat waves like the one now occurring in the eastern United States or the kind that swept across Europe in 2003 that caused tens of thousands of fatalities. Those kinds of severe heat events also put enormous stress on major crops like corn, soybean, cotton and wine grapes, causing a significant reduction in yields.”

Change in wind patterns by 2039 Change in precipitation by 2039 Change in soil moisture by 2039 Change in water evaporated from land by 2039 Purple means nine extremely hot seasons per decade

