MAP OF THE DAY: Here Is The Country That Could Win Big In The Fallout From BP

While the fallout from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the U.S. is slowing this country’s expansion of off shore oil exploration, Ghana continues to have access to the Jubilee field off its coast.



Costs for drilling for off shore oil are likely to increase world wide as a result of rising insurance premiums. But Ghana, with a potentially less robust set of requirements, may offer opportunities to companies seeking new fields.

Via Crossed Crocodiles:

Check out the latest path of the oil slick in the Gulf right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.