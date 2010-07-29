MAP OF THE DAY: Did Terrorists Just Attack One Of The 7 Global Oil Chokepoints?

Gus Lubin

A mysterious explosion shook a Japanese oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines blamed terrorists: “We believe it’s highly likely an attack. There is nothing that can explode in that part of the vessel.”

Notably, Iran has ruled out terrorists and blames an earthquake instead.

Why it’s important is that the entire global economy depends on oil exports from the narrow Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. In fact, we depend on unfettered access to seven major oil chokepoints (via US Joint Forces Command).

