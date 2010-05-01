MAP OF THE DAY: Deepwater Oil Spill Is About To Slam New Orleans, And It Freakishly Resembles A Hurricane

The oil slick from the Deepwater drilling rig explosion is about to slam into the coast of New Orleans, Louisiana. Strangely, the slick somewhat resembles the shape of a hurricane formation.

Now the spill has become a “spill of national significance” and NASA provides some details on how bad the situation really is:



Today, April 30, NOAA declared the Deepwater Horizon incident “a Spill of National Significance (SONS).” A SONS is defined as, “a spill that, due to its severity, size, location, actual or potential impact on the public health and welfare or the environment, or the necessary response effort, is so complex that it requires extraordinary coordination of federal, state, local, and responsible party resources to contain and clean up the discharge” and allows greater federal involvement. NOAA’s estimated release rate of oil spilling into the Gulf is estimated at 5,000 barrels (210,000 gallons) per day based on surface observations and reports of a newly discovered leak in the damaged piping on the sea floor.

A newly discovered leak is the last thing companies like BP (BP) and Transocean (RIG) need right now. Hopefully these reports are, for now, false.

Photo: NASA

Photo: NASA

