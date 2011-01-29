MAP OF THE DAY: This Gigantic Cyclone Is Heading Straight For Flood Ravaged Australia

Another massive weather problem is on Australia’s doorstep, this time in the shape of a developing cyclone off the country’s east coast.



It’s not that well developed tropical cyclone off the west coast we’re worried about (that’s Bianca). We’re more concerned about the emerging threat off the north east coast (that’s Anthony) which is expected to make landfall in already flood ravaged Queensland as soon as Monday.

It may not look like much right now, but it poses a threat to the already troubled region. And there may be yet another (Wilma) on its way.

Photo: Weatherzone

