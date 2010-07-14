MAP OF THE DAY: China's Swiftly Disappearing Wetland

The story of the year in China is the water crisis. Right now a new flood has pushed the year’s flood fatalities past 500. Meanwhile, China has recently completed and started two of the biggest water infrastructure projects in history, which will redirect water supplies to the thirsty north.



It wasn’t always like this. Sean Gallagher from the Pulitzer centre posted this map of Chinese wetlands (green) in 1950 and 2000.

You can see the dangerous effects of China’s rapid development (via @niubi).

Don’t miss: 17 Earthshaking Facts About The Three Gorges Dam And China’s Next Even Bigger Project

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.