MAP OF THE DAY: Check Out The New Cable System Revolutionizing Africa That Could Cost Companies Millions

Africa is in the sudden receivership of a glut of internet bandwidth via new cables being laid underwater to connect the continent to the broader network.



Right now, there are five additional connections under construction from the African continent to the Gulf states, India, and UK, according to Bloomberg.

But all these new cables are driving down costs on the continent and, with Vodafone and French Telecom heavily invested in projects, they may be concerned that their bandwidth delivery at market might be cheaper than expected.

For example, prices on a one megabit connection in Kenya have fallen 80% from 2008 to 2010, according to Bloomberg.

This map shows the cables linking the wider world to the African continent, projected as of 2012, with notable quantity entering East Africa around Kenya and West Africa around Ghana.

Map from the Shuttleworth Foundation:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.