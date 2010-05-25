MAP OF THE DAY: Here's Where Brazil Just Got Hit By A 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake

Brazil just got rocked by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the northwest portion of the country. In contrast, the highly destructive Chilean earthquake of February had a magnitude of 8.8.



The earthquake hit the state of Acre, which is 1687 miles from the country’s capital of Brasilia.

Acre produced only 0.2% of the Brazilian economy in 2005, so from an economic standpoint, this shouldn’t be a significant negative.

From USGS.gov:

