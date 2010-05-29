MAP OF THE DAY: Here's What BP THOUGHT Was The Worst Case Scenario

Is the massive oil spill that could wreck the Gulf Economy a black swan event?



BP keeps a 600-page Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Response Plan, with maps to show how far the oil could spread, what environmental regions it could devastate, and how quickly the company could deploy those controversial dispersants (via Shreveport Times).

Of course, the actual oil spill response has been pretty disappointing. It turns out BP analysts were lying to themselves about how bad it could get.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.