MAP OF THE DAY: Is This Country About To Break Up And Default On Its Sovereign Debt?

The world has spent the last 8 months intensely focused on the threat of sovereign default emanating from Greece and the rest of the PIIGS.



But what if there was another sovereign default lurking in Europe, as a result of a once unified state breaking up?

Belgium poses just that threat, as the sides of Flanders and Wallonia have been jockeying for position on a potential sovereign divide where each would become a separate sovereign state. Wallonia, being subsidized by Flanders, is likely to have to take on more of the country’s sovereign debt, at a level it may not be able ot sustain.

Check out the map of where the country might split (from Brussels Journal):

