MAP OF THE DAY: Here's Why AT&T-Mobile Might Actually Be Good For Consumers

Photo: AT&T

AT&T’s $39 billion deal to acquire T-Mobile has understandably been met with a lot of scepticism and criticism.In theory, competition is always a good thing, and the deal would remove a big competitor from the market.



But there’s also a good chance that by joining these two companies, U.S. consumers will get better wireless service. That’s the idea, at least.

AT&T provided these maps today to show how much of the country it will be able to blanket with 4G LTE wireless service. It’s apparently much more than it would be able to do without T-Mobile’s wireless spectrum assets. (And T-Mobile wouldn’t be able to do it on its own, either.)

So, ultimately, what’s more important? Keeping a specific number of competitors in the market? Or helping build a better network for consumers?

