MAP OF THE DAY: Here's Why AT&T-Mobile Might Actually Be Good For Consumers

Photo: AT&T

AT&T’s $39 billion deal to acquire T-Mobile has understandably been met with a lot of scepticism and criticism.In theory, competition is always a good thing, and the deal would remove a big competitor from the market.



But there’s also a good chance that by joining these two companies, U.S. consumers will get better wireless service. That’s the idea, at least.

AT&T provided these maps today to show how much of the country it will be able to blanket with 4G LTE wireless service. It’s apparently¬†much more than it would be able to do without T-Mobile’s wireless spectrum assets. (And T-Mobile wouldn’t be able to do it on its own, either.)

So, ultimately, what’s more important? Keeping a specific number of competitors in the market? Or helping build a better network for consumers?

