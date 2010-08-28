MAP OF THE DAY: Are Earl And Danielle About To Ruin Your Last Days Of Vacation?

Right now, two hurricanes are lurking in the Atlantic threatening the summer vacations of east coast Americans.



Danielle, the older storm, is set to miss Bermuda, but cause large waves on the coast of the U.S.

From NOAA:

And Earl’s path towards the coast is still yet unknown, but it certainly seems more of a serious landfall threat.

From NOAA:

Check out the 10 most expensive hurricanes in U.S. history >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.