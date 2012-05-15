MAP OF THE DAY: America's Most Endangered Rivers

Pollution, dams and mining are among the threats identified in a new report by American Rivers.
River endangerment should worry you considering the growing global water shortage.
The most endangered rivers, led by the Potomac, are presented below:
1. Potomac River
Pollution and Clean Water Act rollbacks have national implications.
2. Green River
Water withdrawals could threaten a water-strapped region.
3. Chattahoochee River
New dams and reservoirs threaten to dry up the river flow.
4. Missouri River
Outdated flood management putting public safety at risk.
5. Hoback River
Natural gas development putting clean water, world-class fishing and wildlife in danger.
6. Grand River
Natural gas development threaten clean water and public health.
7. Skykomish River
New dam endangering wildlife habitat and recreation.
8. Crystal River
Dams and water diversions putting fish, wildlife, and recreation at risk.
9. Coal River
Mountaintop removal coal mining endangering clean water and public health.
10. Kansas River
Sand and gravel dredging could cause severe harm to clean water, wildlife.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.