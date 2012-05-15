MAP OF THE DAY: America's Most Endangered Rivers

Pollution, dams and mining are among the threats identified in a new report by American Rivers.



River endangerment should worry you considering the growing global water shortage.

The most endangered rivers, led by the Potomac, are presented below:

1. Potomac River

Pollution and Clean Water Act rollbacks have national implications.

2. Green River

Water withdrawals could threaten a water-strapped region.

3. Chattahoochee River

New dams and reservoirs threaten to dry up the river flow.

4. Missouri River

Outdated flood management putting public safety at risk.

5. Hoback River

Natural gas development putting clean water, world-class fishing and wildlife in danger.

6. Grand River

Natural gas development threaten clean water and public health.

7. Skykomish River

New dam endangering wildlife habitat and recreation.

8. Crystal River

Dams and water diversions putting fish, wildlife, and recreation at risk.

9. Coal River

Mountaintop removal coal mining endangering clean water and public health.

10. Kansas River

Sand and gravel dredging could cause severe harm to clean water, wildlife.

