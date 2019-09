Photo: USGS

Afghanistan just got rocked by a 6.3 on the Richter scale earthquake.The quake hit directly in the Hindu Kush, an area in which U.S. soldiers operate.



The area is 165 miles north east of the country’s capital city, Kabul.

About 120 6.0 to 6.9 on the Richter scale earthquakes happen per year.

