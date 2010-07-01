MAP OF THE DAY: The Complete History Of Each State's Boom, Bust, And Recovery

Vince Veneziani
Fed Maps Slideshow 4x3

Photo: Federal Reserve

Every month, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia releases a State Coincident Index measurement for every U.S. state.The index employs four state-level economic indicators to summarize each state’s current economic condition in an easy-to-understand format. Those four variables include nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing, the unemployment rate, and wage and salary disbursements deflated by the consumer price index.

Basically, when a state is in blue, it’s doing good. When it’s in red, it’s doing bad.

January 2005

February 2005

March 2005

April 2005

May 2005

June 2005

July 2005

August 2005

September 2005

October 2005

November 2005

December 2005

January 2006

February 2006

March 2006

April 2006

May 2006

June 2006

July 2006

September 2006 (No data for August 2006)

October 2006

November 2006

December 2006

January 2007

February 2007

March 2007

April 2007

May 2007

June 2007

July 2007

August 2007

September 2007

October 2007

November 2007

December 2007

January 2008

February 2008

March 2008

April 2008

May 2008

June 2008

July 2008

August 2008

September 2008

October 2008

November 2008

December 2008

January 2009

February 2009

March 2009

April 2009

May 2009

June 2009

July 2009

August 2009

September 2009

October 2009

November 2009

December 2009

January 2010

February 2010

March 2010

April 2010

May 2010

Don't miss:

19 Signs The Economy Is Worse Now Than Ever In Your Lifetime ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.