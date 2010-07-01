MAP OF THE DAY: The Complete History Of Each State's Boom, Bust, And Recovery

Photo: Federal Reserve

Every month, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia releases a State Coincident Index measurement for every U.S. state.The index employs four state-level economic indicators to summarize each state’s current economic condition in an easy-to-understand format. Those four variables include nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing, the unemployment rate, and wage and salary disbursements deflated by the consumer price index.



Basically, when a state is in blue, it’s doing good. When it’s in red, it’s doing bad.

