MAP OF THE DAY: The 22 Cities At Risk Of A Double Dip

Gus Lubin, Betty Jin
motd

At least in some places, the recession is over. Employment has come back up, and housing prices have stabilised.

The bad news: worries of a double dip are growing.

22 metro areas are at risk of slipping back into recession, according to Moody’s. That number is rising, while the number of cities showing signs of recovery has stalled at 291, down by one since May.

As the map on right shows, at-risk metro areas (orange) are spread across the country, with 12 in the South and 5 in the Midwest. In many cases, these are cities where the recovery has been swamped by secular challenges — declining industries and demographic trends.

Charleston, W.Va. -- a mining town with low education levels

Source: Moody's

Wilmington, N.C. -- a beach town with high economic volatility and low-paying jobs

Source: Moody's

Anderson, S.C. -- a southern city with low education levels and exposure to manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Gadsden, Ala. -- a southern city with exposure to manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Mobile, Ala. -- a southern city with a low-skilled workforce and high consumer debt

Source: Moody's

Macon, Ga. -- a southern city with exposure to manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Gulfport, Miss. -- a tourist city, hurting after hurricanes and oil spill

Source: Moody's

Wichita, Kan. -- a southern city with a low industrial diversity and below-average earnings

Source: Moody's

Pine Bluff, Ark. -- a southern city with negative migration trends and no clear economic driver

Source: Moody's

Little Rock, Ark. -- a southern city with no clear economic driver

Source: Moody's

Hot Springs, Ark. -- a resort city with a shortage of well-educated workers

Source: Moody's

Wichita Falls, Texas -- a city with poor demographic trends and exposure to the energy industry

Source: Moody's

Athens, Ga. -- a southern city with exposure to manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Lebanon, Pa. -- a Mid-Atlantic city with low education levels and an ageing workforce

Source: Moody's

Springfield, Ohio -- a midwestern city with a declining population and heavy exposure to energy-intensive manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Lafayette, Ind. -- a rustbelt city with limited industrial diversity

Source: Moody's

Akron, Ohio -- a midwestern town with poor population trends and exposure to rubber and plastic industries

Source: Moody's

Lake County, Ill. -- a rustbelt city with exposure to manufacturing

Source: Moody's

Utica, N.Y. -- a northern city with high energy costs and taxes

Source: Moody's

Idaho Falls, Idaho -- a western city with a high reliance on government funding

Source: Moody's

Salem, Ore. -- a western city with dependence on timber and food-processing industries

Source: Moody's

Missoula, Mont. -- a western city with a timber industry highly exposed to domestic housing market

Source: Moody's

What's worse, double dip or unyielding recession? Check out...

20 Cities That Have Completely Missed The Recovery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.