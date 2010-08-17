MAP OF THE DAY: The 22 Cities At Risk Of A Double Dip

At least in some places, the recession is over. Employment has come back up, and housing prices have stabilised.



The bad news: worries of a double dip are growing.

22 metro areas are at risk of slipping back into recession, according to Moody’s. That number is rising, while the number of cities showing signs of recovery has stalled at 291, down by one since May.

As the map on right shows, at-risk metro areas (orange) are spread across the country, with 12 in the South and 5 in the Midwest. In many cases, these are cities where the recovery has been swamped by secular challenges — declining industries and demographic trends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.